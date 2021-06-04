First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.03 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.10.

