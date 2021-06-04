FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $163.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSV. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FirstService by 881.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FirstService by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FirstService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.58. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,850. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

