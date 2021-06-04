Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.94 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.00.
Five Below stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. 1,121,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,653. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.45.
In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
