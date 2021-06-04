Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. 1,121,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,653. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.