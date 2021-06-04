Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS.

Shares of FIVE traded up $12.42 on Friday, reaching $190.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.45. Five Below has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

