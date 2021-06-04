Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.64

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 116,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter worth $60,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 36.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

