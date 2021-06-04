FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.32-$12.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.53.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $277.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.