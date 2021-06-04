FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.32-$12.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.53.
Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $277.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
