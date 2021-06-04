FLIP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. FLIP has a market cap of $296,941.17 and $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00078003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00996553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.80 or 0.09803041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00051747 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.