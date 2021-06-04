Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 137.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

