Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLUIF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of FLUIF opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.