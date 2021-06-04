Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £163.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £163.45 ($213.55).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £131.38 ($171.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 459.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of £144.15. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

