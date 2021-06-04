Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Tops $1.91 on Major Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $1.05 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00005142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00301640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01145867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.27 or 1.00043148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

