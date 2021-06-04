Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

