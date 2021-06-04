Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,335. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

