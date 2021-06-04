Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,819 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,810,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.08. 11,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966,165. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

