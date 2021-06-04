Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE D opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

