Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 213 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 64,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.10 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.37. The company has a market cap of $385.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

