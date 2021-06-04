Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

