Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $8,985,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total value of $1,392,801.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock worth $16,533,912 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $376.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.