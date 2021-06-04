Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,200 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

