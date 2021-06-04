Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

