Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,356 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

