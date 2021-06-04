Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $301,006,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.72 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

