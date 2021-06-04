Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,300 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

