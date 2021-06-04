Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 272,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

Shares of FTNT opened at $215.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

