Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Fortis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fortis by 6,321.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 230,025 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 145,320 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $463,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $46.11.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

