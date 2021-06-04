Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 45.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.