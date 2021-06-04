Fosun International Ltd Buys 56 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $452.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $451.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

