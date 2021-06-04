Fosun International Ltd Has $4.04 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $298.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.45. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $197.26 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

