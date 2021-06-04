Fosun International Ltd Has $781,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $140.90 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,620 shares of company stock valued at $20,576,045 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

