Fosun International Ltd Has $877,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

BLL stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

