Fosun International Ltd Takes $4.44 Million Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in CureVac by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVAC. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of CVAC opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.65. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

