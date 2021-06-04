Fosun International Ltd Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $229.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $446.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

