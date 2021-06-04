Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON FOXT opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.79) on Tuesday. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £196.90 million and a P/E ratio of -60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.87.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.