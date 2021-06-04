Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON FOXT opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.79) on Tuesday. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £196.90 million and a P/E ratio of -60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.87.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

