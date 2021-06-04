Francis Wlodarczyk Sells 3,400 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ROK opened at $274.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

