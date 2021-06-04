Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after buying an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,402,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $972,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

FELE stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

