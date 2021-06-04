Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) by 168.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

