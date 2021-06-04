Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Lowered by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 110,850 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.44. 19,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.