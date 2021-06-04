Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 25,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,170,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

