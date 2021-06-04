Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:FLACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 7th

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FLACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 7th. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of FLACU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.