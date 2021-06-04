Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.54

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.54 and last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 195725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRU. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,360.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

