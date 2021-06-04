Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $126,785.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00985777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.02 or 0.09754678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051725 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 523,025,292 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

