FTC Solar, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on June 7th (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar’s (NASDAQ:FTCI) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 7th. FTC Solar had issued 19,840,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $257,920,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During FTC Solar’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.