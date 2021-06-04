Furucombo Market Cap Tops $3.14 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $547,783.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00296494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00239307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.01142698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,185.83 or 1.00462715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

