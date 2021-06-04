Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 2,430 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 2,852 ($37.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,377.52. Future plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,986 ($39.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,715 ($35.47).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

