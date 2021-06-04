FY2021 EPS Estimates for AGC Inc. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGC in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AGC has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

