FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 62.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 126.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

