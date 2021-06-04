FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toray Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $13.65 on Friday. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.93.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.