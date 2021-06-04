FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.84.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.70%.

SONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

SONY opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

