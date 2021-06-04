GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives $48.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $258.18 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in GameStop by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in GameStop by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.