GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GME stock opened at $258.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

